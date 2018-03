Following the claim by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, alleging that the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration shared N150bn during the runup to the 2015 election, bestselling author and former aide to Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, described the allegation as false.

Pastor Omokri who, during and interview on Channels TV, also challenged Osinbajo to publish proof of his claim.

Watch video below: