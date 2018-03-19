N-Delta govs not commited to issues that’ll change lives —Ikpomnwen

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—Former Provost Marshal of Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (retd), has said Niger Delta governors are not championing the struggle for a thorough and holistic change that this country needs to move forward.

Ikponmwen, who stated this in his acceptance speech after he was elected Edo State chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said: “From what we have seen, it is not party allegiance but may be the governors feel so comfortable that they do not want to be instrument of change.”

He said PANDEF will galvanize international organisations and government at all levels with a view to uplifting the lives of the people of Niger Delta.

Conducting the election, a member of National Electoral Commission of PANDEF, Dr Osasu Isibor, said Ikponmwen emerged through a concensus, adding that the three positions zoned to Edo State, which include National Chairman of the Advisory Council, Organising Secretary and Woman Leader of PANDEF, were also contested for and winners would be sworn-in at the national convention of PANDEF in Warri, Delta State.

Ikponmwen, who expressed gratitude to members for electing him, pointed out that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, PANDEF is not an opposition to the Federal Government, saying the objective of the forum is nothing political but to protect the interest of the people of Niger Delta.