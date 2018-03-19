MOSOP seeks end to delay in Ogoni clean-up

…Calls on world leaders for help

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT-HARCOURT—MOVEMENT for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, worried over the continuous delay in the clean-up of their environment, has called on world leaders and all men of conscience to intervene in the situation.

MOSOP wants pressure to be put on Nigerian Government and Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC to immediately commence the implementation of the United Nations report on the Ogoni environment to avert an impending genocide.

MOSOP in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday by its spokesman, Mr Fegalo Nsuke, noted that there was rise in reports of deaths in the area due to exposure to oil spill.

Nsuke said: “Between March 2 and 17 2018, Bodo community in Gokana Local Government Area alone buried 33 persons while 29 persons died in K-Dere also in Gokana council. Similar reports are coming from other Ogoni villages.

“MOSOP wants to use this opportunity to alert the world of what is clearly a shell/state-sponsored genocide in Ogoniland. We are concerned that Shell and the government of Nigeria are doing little or nothing about the restoration of Ogoniland and the immediate provision of water for the people even as communities record increasing death rates.

“MOSOP flays this inhuman attitude of the Nigerian government and Shell and urge the world not to allow this happen in the 21st century.

“We take exception to the fact that just recently in December 2017, the Nigerian government approved $1 billion to purchase arms to kill in the fight against insurgents, the same government that has failed to provide an agreed sum of $200 million annually for five years to save the lives of over 1million people in Ogoniland.”