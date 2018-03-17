Maritime varsity: APC chieftain hails Buhari over resumption of academic session

Ijaw leader and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Michael Johnny has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the resumption of academic activities at the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta state.

Johnny, a former Chairman of Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, said the resumption of academic session at the temporary site of the Nigerian Maritime University at Kurutie is a fulfilled promise made to the Niger Delta people by President Buhari.

“President Buhari has vindicated me over the establishment and resumption of academic activities at the Maritime University, contrary to wrong insinuations against my person. I, however, urge the Federal Government, Ministry of Transportation and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to quickly provide funds for infrastructural development of the permanent site of the maritime university, in Okerenkoko”.

Johnny, also congratulated former Governor of Bayelsa State and a leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Timipre Sylva on his appointment as Chairman, Board of Governing Council of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, noting that Sylva would contribute immensely to the development of the university.