Man U’s nemesis, Yedder makes French team

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder was called up by France for the first time yesterday after his Champions League brace against Manchester United earlier this week.

Tunisian-born Ben Yedder struck twice at Old Trafford to send Sevilla through to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win against United on Tuesday.

The former Toulouse striker, 27, was included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for friendlies against Colombia on March 23 and in Russia against the World Cup hosts four days later.

“It’s not his two goals at Old Trafford that changed things, even if it was to his credit.

“It was a top-level game, the Champions League, and he won it for his team, but it confirmed all the good he has done over a number of seasons now,” said Deschamps, who was deprived of Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette through injury.

“Thank you very much everyone,” Ben Yedder tweeted shortly after Deschamps revealed his squad. “It’s a source of happiness for me for which I have no words. Everyone knows how much I had been hoping for and worked for this day to come. It’s a great source of pride for me and for you all, who have always supported me.”

France will play in Group C at the World Cup where they will face Australia, Peru and Denmark.