Lawmaker vows to help solve Kogi herdsmen crisis

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Chairman, Committee on Capital Market and Other Institutions, Tajudeen Yusuf, yesterday vowed to help Kogi State avoid a re-occurrence of killings in Dekina and Omala areas of the state.

Yusuf, who represents Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency in a statement, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Police Force and all the security agencies in the country to give Kogi State the attention and support it deserves towards tackling crime and ensuring security.

The statement read: “It is utterly regrettable and very worrisome that human beings can be wantonly shot and slaughtered in their dwellings with homes and farms being razed to the ground across Oganenigu, Iyale, Aloko, Abejukolo and other rural communities by herdsmen.

“I implore our state and local government councils to make consultations with our traditional rulers and community leaders towards putting very effective measures.

“On my part, I assure the government and people of our state of my support and commitment in the search for a firm and lasting solutions.”