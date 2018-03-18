Late Wakili: Buhari’s delegation visits Bauchi

Federal Government’s delegation on Sunday visited Bauchi to commiserate with the state government and family of Sen. Ali Wakili (APC), member representing Bauchi South, who died on Saturday.

Newsmen report that the delegation was led by Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Mohammed Buhari.

At the family house of the late Senator, Kyari said they were in the state to commiserate with the family of the deceased and the entire people of the state, over the death of the lawmaker.

“Senator Wakili was a good partner that had been a model to the rest of lawmakers in the country.

‎“The late Senator was a very devoted and highly committed team player, as well as a fine legislator,” he said.

He prayed that God would grant the family, state and the nation, the courage to bear the loss of the deceased.

In his remarks, Gov Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi described the death of Wakil as a loss, not only to his constituency, but the entire nation.

“His vibrant contributions on the floor of the Senate chamber would be greatly missed,” he said.

NAN reports that other dignitaries who visited residence of the deceased to condole with the family include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed; former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the current FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, among others.