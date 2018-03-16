Krispy Kreme invests $7m in doughnuts theatre

By Tare Youdeowei

LAGOS—Krispy Kreme, a United States owned company, said it has invested $7 million in its new doughnuts theatre in Nigeria and has recruited 200 Nigerians in its workforce.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Ikeja City Mall, the Director Quality Foods Africa (QFA), Nigeria Limited, Mr. Alexandra Trotter said aside the doughnuts theatre in Ikeja, they are also set to open another one in Victoria Island in May this year.

“Krispy Kreme is offering 16 different varieties of doughnuts, as well as Nigerian blended coffee, with beans from Nigeria, Rwanda and Kenya brewed to be the perfect complement to our doughnuts. This shop in Nigeria will be the 34th country of operation for Krispy Kreme”

“Our mission is to do something which I think is quite rare. Sometimes people come to Nigeria and they get substandard stuffs, but we are preparing the same quality of doughnuts that we prepare in the United States, the exact same quality is what we are preparing here in Nigeria,” he said.