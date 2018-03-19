Kano SEC approves N4bn for flyover, roads

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Kano state government has approved N4 billion for the construction of underpass and flyover that will connect Zaria Road/Silver Jubilee and Zoo road in the metropolis.

This was one of the decisions taken by the 11th state executive council meeting presided by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, according to a statement made available to Vanguard by the state commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba.

The commissioner explained that the vital project is aimed at reducing carbon emission and road accidents and beautify the state capital.

Mohammed said already the government had begun the reconstruction, expansion, rehabilitation and upgrading of existing roads in the state in addition to the completion of the underpass at Sharada/Panshekara Road Junction which had been completed and commissioned by President Buhari.

The commissioner said the state government is also working on the completion of the Murtala Mohammed Way Flyover which was inherited from the previous administration at 15 percent completion stage and Gadon Kaya underpass/Yahaya Gusau Road, among others.

Malam Garba said other council’s approval included the sum of $36, 000 being payment of project fees to 18 admitted state-sponsored students in El-Razi University, Sudan; procurement of bed sheets for 31 secondary health facilities at the cost of N39 million; reconstruction work of Dawakin Kudu-Lahadin Makole Road in Dawakin Kudu Local Government at the cost of over N748 million.

Others, he said, included expansion/repairs of Giginyu-Kawo-Eastern Bypass Road in Nassarawa Local Government; rehabilitation works/upgrade of Fagwalawa Primary Healthcare Centre to Cottage Hospital for which the sum of N588 million, and 230 million, has been approved respectively.