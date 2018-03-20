Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads

By Soni Daniel

Kano State government has approved N4 billion for the construction of underpass and flyover that will connect Zaria Road/Silver Jubilee and Zoo Road in the metropolis.

In a statement in Abuja on the outcome of the 11th State Executive Council, SEC, meeting presided over by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the project was aimed at reducing carbon emission and road accidents and to beautify the state capital.

Mohammed said: “Already, the government has begun the reconstruction, expansion, rehabilitation and upgrading of existing roads in the state in addition to the completion of the underpass at Sharada/Panshekara Road Junction, which has been completed and commissio-ned by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Malam Garba said other council’s approval included $36,000 being payment of project fees to 18 admitted state-sponsored students in El-Razi University, Sudan; procurement of bed sheets for 31 secondary health facilities at N39 million; reconstruction work of Dawakin Kudu-Lahadin Makole Road in Dawakin Kudu Local Government at over N748 million.

Others, he said, included expansion/repairs of Giginyu-Kawo-Eastern Bypass Road in Nassarawa Local Government; rehabilitation works/upgrade of Fagwalawa Primary Healthcare Centre to Cottage Hospital at N588 million and 230 million, respectively.