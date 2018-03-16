Kaduna ex-CPC guber aspirant dumps APC

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – Citing the party’s discriminatory policies, President Muhammad Buhari’s ally and the former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Kaduna state, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Sa’eed Thursday resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Sa’eed said he is withdrawing his membership because the APC has no regard for some of them who contributed to making the party what is it today.

He is the second high profile member of the APC in Kaduna state to have left the party after another chieftain, Makama Rigachukun left the party earlier this year.

Saeed said “I have been a founding member of the party based on the merger that came in to be which led to the ruling party. I happened to be a key member of the CPC not only been a member but a flag bearer of the party in 2011 in Kaduna State.

“I played a vital role in APC as a dominant player but the activities of the party in the state left so much to be desired. Because all efforts to see that things have changed have gone in vain,” he said.

He accused the APC of being “discriminatory” and giving consideration only to certain members of the party.

“The party in kaduna had a lot of crisis and there has been no positive move to address the crises. I have given my contribution on the way forward many times but never any action taken.

“No chairman, no secretary no vital leadership in the state. They refused to meet to see that certain things are done and if anybody voices out anything, the party begins to defend what is indefensible.

“It had gotten to a time where party couldn’t hold meeting until directed to hold meeting and Haruna Sa’eed will not be seen as significant enough to be invited. I was not even considered to be a stakeholder in Kaduna State,” he lamented.

Sa’eed said he will ponder with his supporters on the next line of action to take .

“‎We will look at things the way they are and the way they will be. So events will continue to unfold and I’m sure the event of today will equally lead to other events and because of that it will be hasty on our part to say our next move,” he stated.

On why he will not wait for the Bola Tinubu committee to come to Kaduna, Sa’eed said no group ever came to Kaduna to speak to his group saying, “we have never being consulted because we don’t fight, we don’t abuse, we don’t disparage, we don’t use dirty languages and we don’t ask for things we are not supposed to ask for. “

He said the action of the APC in Kaduna has shown they don’t regard his group adding that they are not taking the decision to draw attention.

“A party worth its name should be able to identify those members who significantly contributed to the growth of the party,” he said.