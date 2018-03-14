JAMB should trust us, we have zero tolerance for malpractice – CBT owners

By Dayo Adesulu

President of CBTC Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Mr Austin Ohaekelem has charged the authorities of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to learn to trust the accredited computer based testing owners, adding that it have zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

Speaking during a One-Day seminar organised in Lagos to sensitised its members on the ethics, metrics and technicalities of the 2018 UTME, Ohaekelem said: ”We are re-branding the CBT centres in such a way that we are introducing zero tolerance for examination malpractice, JAMB should trust us enough and take us as true collaborators and stakeholders in the business and if they are able to do that I want to believe we are on a straight way to zero examination malpractice.”

According to him, the operators of CBT centres believe in examination integrity and corrupt free examination, noting that they were gentlemen and women of the country who had invested so much in the sector.

The association which lamented that JAMB did not attend the stakeholders meeting where issues bothering on the success of 2018 UTME were discussed, adding that it would have been an opportunity to resolve their grievances.

He said: ”The forum was to run communication between the JAMB’s management and the CBT centres. We also expected that when we have issues, they would respond through that forum.”

Speaking on the issue of the late introduction of the software by JAMB, the Presidents said the Board should have informed everyone 24 hours before that Sunday when the registrar passed the information, considering that the following day was Sunday.

He said: ”The way forward is with a forum like this, we invited JAMB for this programme, but unfortunately did not come. ”If they had come, they would have been able to listen to us. We are the people in the field doing the work for them, if they had come, they would have listened to us one on one, so that they can go back and work it out, but they didn’t come. Even their representatives in Lagos who were invited did not come either.”

Speaking in the same vein, the chairman of CBT operators in Lagos, Barrister Ogedengbe Alexander, said that the seminar was aimed at talking to themselves on professional ethics of the exam having heard from the JAMB registrar.

He maintained: ”The examination must come up beautifully well, corruption free and without any technical issues. ”The main reason we are here is to address ourselves as the CBT operators in Lagos, especially in areas of technicality and in areas of professional ethics of the examination.

He, however said: ”JAMB needs to improve on its communication. We will like them to be aware that the time they mandated us to go download the software and install it into our computer was too short. ”They asked us to download the software less than 24 hours for the browser that will be used for the examination. They asked us to download it on a Sunday when many would go to church within that time.

”But because we needed to build this country educationally, we obeyed and went to the centres to ensure that softwares were installed. Next time, I expect them to improve in that aspect and give us reasonable time to get it done.”

Meanwhile, Mr Seyi Adegboyga who is a computer expert posited that there are procedures to everything in technical terms.

According to him, it is one thing for you to make a soft ware, it is another thing for the software to function on your own system, adding that the various CBT centres don’t have the same technical expertise and there is no security volatility that can compromise the browser barely 48 hours to the examination.

” I think JAMB has not dully followed procedures for what it takes to do a soft ware, carry it throughout all test stages and release to the public. ”This is not a business centre where you release the software.

I think jamb has not fathom all this. It is practically impossible for you to use a soft ware like that with the average of about 8-10 minutes to install in one system to be installed in 275 systems. Just like your handset, when you install certain sofware on it, it can behave differently,” he said.