JAMB result: Drop your complain here

If you have any complain about the conduct of the 2018 UTME results released by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB on Tuesday, kindly drop your comments below. We will gladly follow it up.

You will recall that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, yesterday released candidates’ results of the 2018 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination, UTME with 111,981 results withheld and 1,502,978 released.

While many had been able to check their results, others complained that their results were yet to be displayed or they were still finding it difficult to check their results.

Chibuke Okafor, a candidate, described the entire process the results had to undergo as fair. According to him, unlike the previous JAMB exercise, the wait for the 2018 Examination results had a lot of mixed feelings associated with it.

“I scored 249 and am happy with the result since it is above the cut off mark. “At a point, one was not sure what to expect again because it was taking longer than usual before the results were released.

“Especially, when I realised that some people that wrote after me were able to get their results before I did. “Before now, every time I checked, it was either saying I did not sit for the JAMB exam or that my JAMB result was not ready, until I could finally access it last night.

Read more here