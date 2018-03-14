Iran want Queiroz to stay beyond the World Cup

Iran’s football federation are negotiating with national team manager Carlos Queiroz to extend his contract beyond this summer’s World Cup, IRNA, the official news agency, reported on Wednesday.

Under the 65-year-old Portuguese head coach, who has been in charge since 2011, Iran qualified unbeaten for Russia despite financial difficulties linked to international nuclear sanctions.

Abdolkazem Taleghani, a member of the federation’s ruling committee, told IRNA that the federation president, Mehdi Taj, has had “good negotiations with Queiroz, and if they bear fruit his contract as head coach of the national team will be extended until 2019.”

Such an extension would keep Queiroz in place at least until the end of the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates next January.

While the former Portugal and Real Madrid coach has not responded an extension “is highly likely” said Taleghani.