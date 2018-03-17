Breaking News
Inside Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar’s classy wedding

On 12:21 am

The first phase of the wedding ceremony, between Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar, took place on Thursday in Kano. The ceremony which was held amidst pomp and glamour had the bride’s grandmother, Dr Hajiyya Mariya Sanusi Dantata as host.

Present at the occasion were dignitaries from the country’s league of past and present leaders. Among those present were: Former First lady of Nigeria, Mariam Abacha, First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, First lady of Kano State, Dr. Hafsatu Abdullahi Granduje, Hajiya Aisha Babangida.

 


