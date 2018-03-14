INEC yet to conclude over unclaimed PVCs in Ondo – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not concluded on the options open to it over the unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in its custody in Ondo State.

Dr Rufus Akeju, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the clarification on Wednesday in Akure.

Akeju’s clarification is contained in a statement issued by Mr Olabimpe Awoniyi, the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

According to Akeju, the commission has not concluded on any possible option about the unclaimed PVCs, talkless of setting them ablaze.

He denied saying that the unclaimed PVCs would be burnt as being reported by some sections of the media.

Akeju said he only expressed worry on the huge amount of unclaimed cards in spite of the efforts of the commission through persistent and sustained sensitisation.

He appealed to the owners of the cards to collect them from the INEC office to enable them to vote in the forthcoming elections.

“The commission hereby assures the public of its unwavering commitment to the veritable tenets of fairness and integrity in the discharge of its onerous tasks to deepen democracy in Nigeria,’’ Akeju said.

He also commended the media in the state for their efforts in adding ethics and professionalism to their activities. (NAN)