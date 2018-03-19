Ilechukwu takes responsibility for MFM ouster

Mountain of Fire Miracle FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu said he was disappointed with the manner his side was dismissed from the CAF Champions League, stating that his best was not good enough to lift the team.

MFM making their continental debut were thumped 6-0 by Algerian side MC Alger. MFM won the first leg in Lagos 2-1.

“Blame me for the loss against MC Alger. My players did their absolute best and the management also tried, but my best wasn’t enough to qualify the team to the CAF Champions League group stage,” Ilechukwu told SCORENigeria.

“I understand that a lot of people in Nigeria would have been disappointed and at this point I can only take full responsibility and apologise to our ever loyal fans, the Lagos State Government and Daniel Olukoya.”

Ilechukwu said the team will now shift focus on qualifying for the group stage of the Confederation Cup and the NPFL.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons in these last two matches against MC Alger and we would be looking to come back home and apply all we have learnt so that we never suffer this experience again.

“The CAF Confederation Cup and the NPFL are our focus now and we will work hard on the field and on the minds of the players so we can move on positively from this experience.”