ICT education: FG establishes six IoT innovation centres in Nigeria

…approves Cisco Networking Academy in Unity Colleges

By Prince Osuagwu

The Federal Government has approved the Cisco Net-working Academy Programme to be run in unity schools just as it also approved the establishment of six Internet of Things (IoT) innovation centres across federal unity colleges in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The approval routed through the Federal Ministry of Education, is possibly government’s strong statement towards entrenching sound Information and Communications Technology, ICT learning in primary, secondary and tertiary education in the country.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the announcement at the official opening and inauguration of one of the Innovation Centres at Queen’s College, Lagos, said government has discovered that qualitative education in the modern world is intrinsically tied to the development and deployment of ICT in education.

He added that the Cisco initiative is highly commendable as it will train students to become global problem solvers and competitors on a global level.

The minister, represented by the Director of ICT, Federal Ministry of Education, Ifegwu Orji, expressed desire that the centres will produce great minds that will make a difference in Nigeria.

The Minister endorsed other Cisco long-term CSR programmes, urging all stakeholders in the sector to partner with the government in order to salvage the education system and reposition it towards the attainment of sustainable development goals.

Networking Academy is Cisco’s strategic partnership initiative with the Federal Ministry of Education to provide access to quality ICT education in the country. The project is driven by one of Cisco’s Networking Academy Support Centres, UNITeS, and so far, two IoT Innovation Centres have already been established at the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba and at FGC, Bwari, Abuja.

CSR Programme Manager, Cisco Nigeria, Imoh Akpan said: “The establishment of these centres is one of the ways Cisco encourages the adoption and the application of technology. Our aim is to boost the education sector, ensuring more students are exposed to skills for the digital economy, in the current 4th Industrial Revolution. This will enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness, boost socio-economic development and promote employability of Nigerian youths.”