Herdsmen kill 4 in Delta community, behead another

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – TWENTY Four hours after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State revealed that farmers are compelled to pay herdsmen before they can access their farms in Uwheru community, Ughelli North local government area of the state, suspected Fulani herdsmen, the next day, killed four persons who had embarked on a fishing expedition in the area.

The attack on the fishing team according to security sources happened at a bush in Oreba village of Uwheru community.

Vanguard gathered that other members of the group were said to have escaped with gunshot wounds as a result of the incident which occurred last Saturday.

The attack on the fishing team is coming less than a week after a farmer was reportedly killed and beheaded by another group of suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday on the attack, a senior police officer at the Ughelli Police Area Command disclosed that four persons of the fishing team were shot dead while others scampered from their assailants with gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Though efforts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka was fruitless as at press time, the police source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The corpses of the four persons were discovered the next day (Sunday) when a search team constituted by the community conducted a search for the victims only to discover their lifeless body in the bush.”

Confirming the attacks to Vanguard, President General, Uwheru community, Chief Ogarivi Utso when contacted, said: “A total of six persons have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Uwheru.

“This excludes other deaths recorded in the years past in the community as a result of herdsmen attacks.”