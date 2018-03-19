Guard your tongues, Imo PDP cautions loyalists

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—THE leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, has cautioned members against making inflammatory remarks that are capable of engineering fresh crisis in the party.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, gave the warning in a telephone interview, while reacting to a rumour that the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, was planning to remove the state executives from office.

He said: “That was a wicked rumour. There is no such plan by Chief Ihedioha. As one of the people that stood solidly behind us, while the battle for the soul of PDP was raging, there is no reason he would want to destroy what he helped to build,” Chief Ezekwem said.

He noted that the party needs peace, cohesiveness and aggressive grassroot campaign to solidify PDP’s presence in all the wards.

“I have no doubt that more gubernatorial candidates will emerge in the days ahead. Our ultimate target is to get back into Government House, Owerri, and we expect all hands to be on deck in achieving this,” Ezekwem said.