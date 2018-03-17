Group lauds Obaseki’s developmental strides

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), has decried the vandalisation of public properties in Edo State, warning that the trend would impede the infrastructural development being championed by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.



In a communique issued after its State Working Committee meeting held in Benin City, the group commended the governor’s strides in infrastructural rebirth of the state, noting that the scope and nature of the projects would positively impact the lives of the people.

According to them, “We commend the governor for the laudable projects such as the ongoing revamp of Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), Benin City. We are confident that all ongoing projects in the state will be completed by the governor. The reconstructed Lucky Way in Benin City must also be protected by the public.

The group said the recent on-boarding programme for elected local councils’ officials will change the manner in which they conduct their affairs.

The GOSG noted that the sabotage was alarming given that the public projects are intended to provide for better quality of life for the people, adding, “This pattern is cause for concern. People should make effort to protect public utilities provided by government especially in public schools in the state. All hands must be on deck to achieve the vision to make Edo State great.”

Noting that there was need to fully support the governor’s efforts, the group said, “We cannot continue to tolerate and shield vandals of public utilities. The state governor is working tirelessly to develop the state, especially Obaseki’s effort to transform all educational institutions across the state. Saboteurs cannot be allowed to pull down the good works of the ‘Wake and See’ Governor.

“People in communities hosting public utilities and traditional institutions in such areas should make effort to secure and safeguard all public utilities in schools within their localities.”

They also appealed to other social institutions to guard against the vandalisation of public projects and urged “communities and traditional institutions across the state to take cue from the Omo ‘N Oba, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and take responsibility to protect facilities in public schools and public utilities.”