Our govt is a ‘talk and do’ govt – Lauretta Onochie

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has described the current federal government which she is a part of as ‘talk and do’, noting that Buhari’s government borrowed for the sole aim of providing the much needed infrastructures across the nation.

In her words, “If we saved during oil boom, we would not have gone borrowing. But we are borrowing for good reasons, to provide the much needed infrastructures across the nation so our people can have a better lease of life. This government is not just talking, it’s doing. God bless Nigeria.”