Governing Council confirms Prof Arigbabu as substantive TASUED vice chancellor

The Governing Council of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State has announced Prof. Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Nigeria’s premier and preferred University of Education: Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijagun, Ogun State.

Prof. Arigbabu, who is a seasoned administrator and erudite scholar, has been on acting capacity since the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile Vice Chancellor, whose 5-year tenure came to an end on January 10th, 2018.

Prof. Arigbabu’s outstanding performance at the last interview was unparalleled, hence, qualifies his as the Vice Chancellor of the University, while his wealth of experience and intellectual fecundity will move the University forward.

The Governing Council, therefore, wishes him success in his new responsibility.