Governing Board decries obsolete infrastructure in Oron Maritime Academy

The newly appointed Governing Board of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom on Wednesday decried the level of abandoned projects and obsolete infrastructure in the institution.

Mr Ademola Seriki, Chairman of the Board expressed the disappointment of the board members during an inaugural visit and inspection of facilities in the academy.

He observed that some of the equipment purchased 25 years back dotted the foundry shop of the institution and underscored the need to replace them with modern ones.

“I am disappointed, particularly, over abandoned projects and the verse areas that have not been developed. We have a lot to do.|

To put the necessary infrastructure in place, we must really work in synergy with our sister agencies like the Nigeria Port Authority, NIMASA, NLNG and others.

“We must build a relationship that will result in acquiring assets that will be of benefits to everyone,’’ he said.

Seriki proposed to the school to engage in free training of stakeholders who would in turn provide the needed equipment to the institution.

He said there was a need to create space for building of more jetties and acquisition of more boats.

The board chairman also called for expansion of the school laboratory to make the facility more conducive for the Cadets as well as equipping of the e-library and the ICT Resource centre.

He stressed that the academy should partner with all relevant stakeholders to be able to meet up to international standard.

Seriki also decried the number of management staff of the school on acting positions and promised to put an end to it.

“There are too many acting officers who are handicapped in discharging their duties effectively.

“We are not going to be having people occupying positions in acting capacity for too long.

“You can’t be acting for up to five years. I will put an end to this,’’ he said

Seriki charged the management staff on hard work and loyalty, stating that all hand must be on deck to move the academy to greater heights.

Mr Olaleye Olukayode, the Head of Unit, Marine Engineering Workshop said the academy needed more machines for the training of the Cadets.

The Engineer said the situation where eight Cadets were being assigned to one machine was not proper.

“We always group them in eight to one machine which is not too good. They are supposed to be three Cadets to one machine.

“The machines were acquired as far back as 1992. We have applied for new ones and the Rector has been promising to replace them,” he said.