Gov. Obiano appoints SSG, media aide

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, who was sworn in Saturday for his second tenure, has re-appointed Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement by Dr Daniel Ezeanwu, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday in Akwa, said Mr Primus Odili was also appointed as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

According to the statement, other appointees are Mr Willie Nwokoye, who returned as Principal Secretary to the Governor, while Mr James Eze, who was Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, assumes the position of the Chief Press Secretary.

It said the newly appointed officers would be inaugurated later in the day.