Goals, tight battles expected this LaLiga weekend

Goals are expected this LaLiga weekend given the excellent form of many of the league’s big name attackers, while defensive security will be paramount for those teams closer to the bottom.

LaLiga’s current top scorer Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona will aim to add to his 24 goals so far this season when Athletic Club visit the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, with Athletic midfielder Raul Garcia hoping to continue on from his double strike last weekend.

Atlético Madrid travel to Villarreal on Sunday afternoon with their star Antoine Griezmann having scored eight in his last four LaLiga games. But Villarreal have their own in-form hitman in Carlos Bacca, who got the equaliser in the teams’ 1-1 meeting earlier this season at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid face Girona on Sunday evening with red-hot Cristiano Ronaldo having 14 goals in his last eight LaLiga outings. However the visitors’ strike pair of Christhian Stuani and Portu will recall they both scored when the LaLiga debutants won October’s reverse fixture 2-1.

Three goals in his last two LaLiga games have boosted Valencia CF striker Rodrigo Moreno’s chances of World Cup selection for Spain. On the other side at Mestalla on Saturday afternoon will be Alavés’ Swedish forward John Guidetti, who is also hopeful of a trip to Russia.

Sunday’s lunchtime sees fifth placed Sevilla FC return to LaLiga action after their midweek Champions League exploits at Manchester United against a Leganes side who have conceded less than a goal a game this season at their Butarque home stadium.

Real Sociedad centre-forward Willian Jose will hope to celebrate his Brazil national team call-up with a goal when Getafe visit Anoeta on Saturday afternoon. Later that evening at the Benito Villamarin, Real Betis’ young attacker Loren, who has five goals in his first six LaLiga appearances, faces an Espanyol defence which has conceded just three goals in their last five games.

Saturday’s lunchtime at Riazor sees a huge clash in the battle towards the foot of the table, with 19th placed Deportivo La Coruna hosting an 18th placed Las Palmas side. Both teams have improved defensively recently, so one goal might well be enough for a very valuable three points in what is likely to be a tight encounter.

Both Depor and UDLP will kick off knowing whether 17th placed Levante built on last week’s debut win for coach Paco Lopez at home on Friday night to a solid Eibar side who have conceded just once per game over their last six LaLiga road trips.

Bottom team Malaga have gained some solace from the performances of young Moroccan World Cup hopeful Youssef En-Nesyri in recent weeks, but his team face a big challenge against Celta Vigo’s fearsome Russia-bound strike pair Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez at Balaidos on Sunday evening.