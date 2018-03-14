France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts- minister

France will take Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) to court over contractual terms imposed by the tech giants on start-ups and developers, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Le Maire said he had become aware that Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. unilaterally imposed prices and other contractual terms on software developers.

“I will therefore be taking Google and Apple to the Paris commercial court for abusive trade practices.

“As powerful as they are, Google and Apple should not be able to treat our startups and our developers the way they currently do,” Le Maire said.

However, spokespeople for Apple France and Google France did not immediately respond to calls and messages from Reuters seeking comment.

