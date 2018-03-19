Foundation to empower 50 Niger Delta youth, elders with N25m

By Prince Okafor

In furtherance to its commitments in empowering indigent Niger Delta citizen, Mike Loyibo Foundation has stated that it will be giving out N25 million to 50 indigene of Tuomo community.

According to the founder of Mike Loyibo Foundation and a Co-Founder, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), “The Foundation will empower 50 beneficiaries from Burutu and Bomadi Local Government Areas in Delta State, with a sum of N500, 000 each in Tuomo community.”

He noted that the beneficiaries would be made up of both youths and the elderly, and that the gesture is part of his efforts to plow back into the society, that made him.

Loyibo, who is also a member of the Presidential Amnesty Committee, further stated that, “In order to ensure transparency, equity and fairness, of the of the process, a committee has been set up for the purpose of putting in place, certain modalities which will serve as guide, to choosing deserving beneficiaries, that would be empowered by the Mike Loyibo Foundation.”

Those expected at the ceremony include; a former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, who will chair the occasion; Senator James Manager, representing Delta South Senatorial District of Delta state; the Chairmen of Patani, Burutu and Bomadi Local Government Areas, amongst other dignitaries.

Loyibo is a custodian of several chieftaincy titles and awards such as; Are Pamowei of Kabowei Kingdom in Patani local government area of Delta state; the Otuyota of Ijene Kingdom in Ethiope East local government area of Delta state; and the Omezia of Umosor Kingdom in Orlu local government area of Abia state.

He will be conferred with an honorary PhD degree next month, alongside other eminent personalities, including the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote and cerebral traditional ruler, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Oni of Ife