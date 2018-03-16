Five people killed, houses razed as herdsmen attack Taraba communities

By John mkom, Jalingo.

Scores were said to have been killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed following a series of attacks on Takum and Ussa local government areas of Taraba state by herdsmen.



Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of Ussa Local Government on Media and Special Duties, Mr. Agabi Andefiye told our correspondent on phone that the attackers on Thursday attacked and burnt Muji I and Muji II, Kando and Kpashimbe villages in Takum local government, killing five people including a pregnant woman and her husband.

