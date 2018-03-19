Breaking News
FG to sustain relative peace in N-Delta through dialogues —Minister

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Federal Government has reiterated its  determination to continuously engage Niger Delta  stakeholders with dialogues to sustain  the current security situation, peace and development of the region.

Daramola

Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, gave the assurance  at a one-day  peace, security enlightenment town hall meeting and  community  health  outreach  programme  at Eyekogba  village in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Daramola said: “This initiative is specifically  designed  to  enlighten  the  populace  on  government programmes,  projects and policies geared towards securing and developing  the  Niger Delta region on a sustainable  basis.

“It also serves as a feedback mechanism for  the  ministry and our key stakeholders.”

He said the dialogue strategy had the capability to  mitigate somem hydra-headed agitations that keep re-occurring in  some  communities within the region.

He pointed out that the goal of government  was  to  create a  conducive  atmosphere for  investments, stability and socio-economic well-being  of Niger Delta region.

The minister, represented by Mr. Gundu Marshal, Chief Press Secretary in the ministry, enjoined all stakeholders  to  collaborate with the federal and state governments by  building the  needed synergy and partnership to promote  the  socio-economic development  as well as sustainable  peace, development  and stability  of  the  Niger  Delta  region.


