FG to sustain relative peace in N-Delta through dialogues —Minister

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Federal Government has reiterated its determination to continuously engage Niger Delta stakeholders with dialogues to sustain the current security situation, peace and development of the region.

Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, gave the assurance at a one-day peace, security enlightenment town hall meeting and community health outreach programme at Eyekogba village in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Daramola said: “This initiative is specifically designed to enlighten the populace on government programmes, projects and policies geared towards securing and developing the Niger Delta region on a sustainable basis.

“It also serves as a feedback mechanism for the ministry and our key stakeholders.”

He said the dialogue strategy had the capability to mitigate somem hydra-headed agitations that keep re-occurring in some communities within the region.

He pointed out that the goal of government was to create a conducive atmosphere for investments, stability and socio-economic well-being of Niger Delta region.

The minister, represented by Mr. Gundu Marshal, Chief Press Secretary in the ministry, enjoined all stakeholders to collaborate with the federal and state governments by building the needed synergy and partnership to promote the socio-economic development as well as sustainable peace, development and stability of the Niger Delta region.