FG to revoke licences of 2 ICDs over lack of progress

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Government has said it will revoke the licences of two of the seven licensed Inland Container Depots, ICDs, also known as Inland Dry Ports, IDPs, approved to operate in the six geographical areas of the country following lack of commitment towards actualisation of the projects.

An ICD is equivalent of a sea port located in the hinterland. It receives containers by rail or road from the seaports for examination and clearance by customs and other competent authorities.

Making this known at a workshop in Lagos, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, noted that government is not satisfied with the work rate at the two ICDs which he did not name.

According to Bello, “Government placed high priority on the ICD projects because of the economic and employment benefit for the country. The licences of two of them would soon be revoked if they do not show seriousness. If after 18 months there is no development at the sites, they will lose their licences.”

He, however, expressed happiness with the promoters of the Kaduna ICD for their effort at completing the project and starting operation and also commended the promoters of the projects in Jos, Plateau State and Isiala-Ngwa, Abia State, which the Shippers Council boss said are almost ready, but for a delay with that of Isiala-Ngwa because of problem with the state government. He however stressed that a new agreement will soon be in place for work to commence.