Fayemi mourns ace broadcaster, Lasisi Adeyemi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of the late ace broadcaster, Chief Lasisi Adeyemi, who passed on Wednesday, at a Lagos hospital.

The Minister, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the death of the late broadcaster, who had a unique mastery of the Yoruba language and events management, was sad and disheartening.

Fayemi, who recalled his last moment with the deceased, when he paid him a visit on his hospital bed in Lagos, earlier in the week, said the late Chief Adeyemi demonstrated courage and fought the ailment gallantly.

He urged the children and the entire family of the deceased to be consoled by the good name he left behind as well as the positive impact he made in his chosen profession.