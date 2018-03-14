Ex-Ekiti state Governor urges APC members to be tolerant

Former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Segun Oni, has advised the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country to be tolerant.

This, he said, became imperative for them to achieve the vision of building a big party that would be accepted by ”over 80 per cent of Nigerians.”

Oni, a governorship aspirant on the platform ofAPC, gave the advice while addressing party delegates at Ikole and Oye-Ekiti Local Government Areas of the state on Wednesday in Ikole-Ekiti.

The event was in continuation of oni’s tour of the 16 council areas ahead the APC primaries in the state slated for a date to be announced.

He stressed the need for the delegates to elect credible candidate like him in the primaries coming up later in the year.

“We must win Ekiti to show our readiness ahead of the gubernatorial elections coming up in July and also to support our brothers and sisters in Osun.

“We are happy because you, party members across the nation, have not left us.

‘’We cannot afford to take chances for 2019 presidential election ;your tolerance and support means a lot to the party,’’ Oni said.

Earlier, the Director-General, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation,(SOCO), Chief Ifeoluwa Arowosoge said SOCO was sponsoring 63 Ekiti indigenes on scholarship to study in Brazil.

He said the programme had no political undertone, saying that a vote for Segun Oni as the APC candidate in the July, 14 Ekiti Governorship election would ensure continuity.

The aspirant said the exercise would also guarantee maintenance of other developmental agenda that would put Ekiti youths in particular and the state on the world map.

He said the beneficiaries, who were 18 years and above, were selected from an open screening across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Arowosoge said, ‘’What we are trying to do is to make an Ekiti person an international potential. This is not about politics but to put our children on the world map.’’

Addressing the delegates, the Chairman, APC Ikole Local Government Area, Chief Micheal Okeya, thanked COSO and assured it of support during the delegates election.

Former members of Ekiti State House of Assembly: Mr Isiaka Rafiu said, Biodun Akin-Fasae and Wole Ayeni, who are APC chieftains in the area and attended the occasion described Oni as a perfect gentle man.

NAN