Ex bank MD, director remand in prison over forgery

By Abdulwahab Abdulah and Jane Echewodo

A former Managing Director of MainStreet Bank Registrar Limited, Mr Chester Ukandu and a director of the company, Mr Achi George have been remanded in prison custody over alleged forging Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C.) documents.



The two ex- officials were ordered to be remanded by Justice O A. williams of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja after they pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy and forgery brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Mrs Zainab Ettu, the EFCC prosecutor, the suspects between February 6 and 7, 2012, conspired among themselves and forged the letter head paper of Mainstreet Bank Registrars Limited, with registration number: 613674, claiming that it emanated from Mainstreet Bank’s Registrars Limited.

They were also accused of forging a Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Form 2A, claiming that it emanated from CAC.

Ettu informed the court that the two suspects, who were formerly Managing Director and Director of the company, had retired from the company, only to unlawfully convert the company’s properties and bank account with Skye Bank for personal use.

The prosecutor also informed the court that the two defendants were apprehended after investigation was conducted on a petition written by the Company’s lawyer, Dr. Charles Mekwunye, after which they were consequently charged before the court.

However, they all pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

Following their plea, their Lawyer, Samuel Agwuh, informed the court that he had filed bail applications, and urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Responding, the prosecutor, informed the court that they were just served with the applications, and needed time to respond.

The prosecutor consequently urged the court to remand the defendants in custody pending when the bail applications will be heard.

Ruling on the submissions of both parties, the presiding Judge, Justice O.A Williams , ordered that the two defendants to be remanded in Ikoyi prisons till, April 10, when their bail applications will be entertained .