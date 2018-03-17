England snubs Tammy Abraham

Swansea City forward Tammy Abraham who turned down Nigeria to pursue an international career with England was conspicuously missing from the list of players released by coach Gareth Southgate for their upcoming friendly games.

Southgate released a 27 man list for their World Cup warm up games against the Netherlands on Friday 23rd of March and on Tuesday, 27th of March 2018, but Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck was preferred ahead of Abraham even though top striker Harry Kane is out injured.

Abraham famously denied a formal approach from Nigeria through the president of the Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) Amaju Pinnick, who even claimed productive talks were held with the England Youth international.

The Anglo-Nigerian went ahead to make his debut for England during the last round of international games, and afterwards said he has always wanted to play for England despite the overtures from Nigeria.

However, despite earning praises for his performances in the games against Germany and Brazil respectively, the on loan Chelsea forward failed to make the list for their upcoming international engagement later in the month.