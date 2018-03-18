EdoJobs partners Oxfam, others to train over 155 on employability skills, automobile engineering

To prepare graduates with skills to contribute to the state’s economy and become self-reliant, EdoJobs has partnered with Oxfam in the Career Kickstart programme and Leanna Garage to train over 155 youths in Edo State on employability skills and automobile engineering.



The training is among a series of ongoing capacity building programmes organised by the state government’s Skills Development Programme expected to train graduates and empower them to tap from the 200,000 jobs promised during the governor’s first term in office. Oxfam is training 150 persons in the Career Kickstart programme, while Leanna Garage is training five others.

The over 155 youths, whose training began on Tuesday, March 13, were drawn from the Edojobs portal, which holds the database of unemployed youths resident in the state and forms a pool from where employers in the state make recruitments.

Speaking at an event organised to launch the Edojobs 2.0, the second phase of the project, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skill Acquisition and Job Creation, Ukinebo Dare, said that the state government is partnering with experts to equip graduates with skills that will prepare them to tap from the vast opportunities opening up in the state as more investments trickle in.

According to her, “EdoJobs is designed in such a way that some programmes have stipend packages, start-up packs while others have business support packages for trainees. The programme will also address the needs of participating business partners and individuals.”

Some of the other participating firms in the scheme include SLOT Academy, CareerKickstart programme, Law Autos and Levantar Soap Factory.