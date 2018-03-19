Edo Herdsmen killing: You sent a mere letter to us,not a bill stopping open grazing-Edo Speaker tells PDP

SIMON EBEGBULEM

BENIN CITY-THE Edo State House of Assembly yesterday described as untrue and surprising the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that it sent a bill to the House stopping open grazing in the state.

Reacting yesterday to the claim by the chairman of the state PDP, Chief Dan Orbih that the bill is before the state House of Assembly, Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, explained that what was recieved by the House was ¨a mere letter which we recieved from the post office talking about open grazing and not a bill before us¨.

According to him, ¨There is a procedure for everything. The PDP knows the address of the Edo state House of Assembly, they know how to present a private member bill or sponsor a bill. But they cannot go to a post office and post a letter saying it is a bill, we don´t even know the person that sent it.

¨They used PDP letter head but no body signed it, who are the sponsors of the bill if it were a bill they sent to us. Those who are sponsoring it should put their name. PDP is a political party is not the name of a person. If actually they intended to send a bill it means they have not followed the procedures, they simply went to the post office and sent the letter to all members using the address of the state House of Assembly.

¨We have PDP lawmakers in the House and if actually they are confused as to how to send a bill they should have used those ones as sponsors. There is supposed to be the names of the sponsors if it is a bill they actually sent and send to the House of Assembly not the post office.

¨What they sent was a mere letter, we need to know who is sponsoring the bill. They should follow the proper channel in sending it to the House and as the representatives of the people once the proper channel is followed we will treat the bill but as it is now, in the eyes of the law they have not done anything.

¨A bill is not something you send through the post office, the process of lawmaking is not mama akara business. They have PDP lawmakers in the House so if they are sincere about what they claimed they did they should have consulted those ones and even pass the bill through any of them¨ he stated.

On the menace of herdsmen in the state, Speaker Adjoto asserted that ¨ we have advised our constituents to be vigilante but not to take the laws into their hands. The real fulani herdsmen does not carry AK47 but we have criminal elements now carrying AK45 and we have told our people if we see such people get them arrested before they kill¨.