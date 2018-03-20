Edo community sends SOS to Oba of Benin after mysterious deaths

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—THERE is anxiety and tension in Iguomo community, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State following the mysterious death of community members which they traced to the curse placed on some persons by the forebears of Oba Ewuare 11, the Oba of Benin.

The inhabitants of the community besieged the palace of the Oba of Benin yesterday in tears, appealing for the revocation of the alleged curse placed on the community by the palace. It would be recalled that the Esogban of Benin kingdom, Chief David Edebiri, had warned that people should avoid the curse of the Oba because according to him, ¨those who had incurred the wrath of the Oba always come later to beg for revocation but it is always difficult¨.

However, the community members attributed the curse placed on the community to what they described as the sacrilegious acts of disobedience and perversion of native norms by the former officials of the outlawed Community Development Association(CDA) in the village who flouted the orders of Omo N’Oba.

They cried that since after the curse, mysterious deaths, strange diseases as well as untold afflictions have been ravaging the community.

The secretary of the Iguomon community, Mr Joseph Ighodaro who spoke on behalf of the community, said they were at the palace to appeal to the monarch as the supreme traditional authority in the state to revoke all the curses placed on Iguomon village by his ancestors, stressing that the people of the village were ready to carry out all the necessary rites needed for the revocation of the curse.

They also pleaded with Omo N’Oba to consider the approval of Mr Roland Okhuarobo as the rightful Odionwere of Iguomon village.

“The Oba should come to our rescue because our own disrespect and disloyalty led us into this problem. We have promised to refrain from every immoral behaviour and we thank God that government has banned the CDAs who created this problem. Our people are dying of different diseases so we came to beg because we can no longer continue to suffer” he stated.