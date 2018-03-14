Driver docked for alleged theft of employer’s jeep

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 26-year-old driver, Musa Habila in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of his employer’s Lexus Jeep.

Habila, who resides at Rigasa, Kaduna, is facing two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Leo Joseph, told the court that Omoya Alonge of Victoria Island, Lagos, reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Joseph said the complainant employed the defendant as her driver and gave him access to her Lexus jeep.

He added that in December 2017, Alonge discovered that Habila had absconded with the car to unknown destination and efforts to get him proved abortive.

Joseph noted that “when Alonge reported the matter at SCIID, Habila was traced and arrested at Mando Garage in Kaduna.”

The prosecutor said when the defendant was interrogated, he confessed to the said offence.

Joseph explained that Habila told the police that he sold the jeep to one Nura Abdullahi at

N3.5 million.

He said the offence contravened Section 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

However, Habila pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Mr Yusuf Emmanuel, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said the sureties must be gainfully employed and their addresses verified by the court prosecutor and adjourned the case until March 30 for hearing.

