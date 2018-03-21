We didn’t incure debts for Edo govt—PDP

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as criminal and unacceptable, the allegation by the Edo State Government that past PDP governments in the state incurred huge debts which they did not liquidate when they were at the helm of affairs.

Special Adviser on Media and Communication and Strategy to the state governor, Mr Crusoe Osagie had while reacting to the foreign debt profile of the state said, “There are besides several other such borrowings, which officials of the PDP government took privately and converted to state liability. The state government is still paying all these debts.”

Reacting yesterday in a statement, the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Chris Nehikhare, he said , “We want to know the amount borrowed, the financial institutions involved and date the facility was approved. We also want to know how much EDSG has repaid. We are appalled that EDSG is covering this fraud. The perpetrators must be exposed. It’s unacceptable.

“We stand by our statement that the All Progressives Congress, APC state government since assumption of office in 2008 has been careless, irresponsible and unaccountable in the utilisation of state funds and resources. They have led Edo State into a bottomless pit of debt.

“Osagie, Media Aide to the state governor in his usual diatribe made some wild and disturbing allegations against the past PDP government in Edo State regarding debt. He talked about debt incurred for water infrastructure in Edo State, but he failed to tell Edo people that his current governor and ex-governor Oshiomhole (Adams) colluded and sold off all the assets of the state water board.

“All the pipes, over 15000 pipes, water pumps, machines and generating sets purchased for the water infrastructure development in the state were sold off and the state water board left comatose.

“It is not a secret that the former governor and the then Chairman of his Economic team and now governor, have left Edo State poorer than they met it in 2008.

I make bold to say that they are far richer than they were at the time they assumed office.”