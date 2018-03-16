Dickson assures corps members of safety in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has assured National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members deployed to the state of adequate security against cases of armed attacks and invasion of corpers lodges in some parts of the state.

Dickson gave the assurance in Yenagoa while flagging-off a one-day workshop organised by the management of the NYSC in the state for corps employers and other stakeholders in the state.

He said: “The security measures are necessary because the contributions of corps members to various sectors of the state’s economy are crucial to the government’s drive to make the state a centre of attraction.”

Represented by Secretary to the state government and chairman, NYSC state governing board, Mr. Kemela Okara, the governor urged employers and community leaders to assist the government in providing conducive environment for corps members to discharge their responsibilities.

In her speech, the state coordinator, Mrs Loto Bolade said the workshop, with the theme, “Tackling emerging challenges in youth corps administration through greater NYSC/stakeholders participation,” was to engage corps employers towards addressing the challenges facing the scheme as well as chart a new course for the service corps in the state.