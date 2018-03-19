Devt: Lagos councils get additional 100 community projects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has approved additional 100 community projects across 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The governor said grassroots development would make Lagos suitable for business.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with members of Community Development Associations, CDAs, in Ikeja, Ambode said the current administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Lagos communities were not left behind in the transformation on-going in key sectors across the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Community and Communications, Akeem Sulaimon, maintained that government remained committed to transform grassroots into enviable haven, suitable for business, investment and for the overall prosperity of every citizen of Lagos.

Ambode noted that two of each development projects which consists of construction of roads, drainages/covers and channels, borehole and construction of community halls will go to all Local Government Area and LCDAs in the state.

He explained further that the 100 community projects are consolidation of ongoing construction and rehabilitation of 181 inner roads in the state, including completed and ongoing projects, like: the Jubilee fly-over at Abule-Egba and Ajah fly-over bringing the infrastructural projects to 270 in total.

Ambode who used the occasion to further made clarification on the controversial Land Use Charge, maintained that the charge meant well for the people as the proceeds from it were meant to upscale infrastructure in the state.

Sulaimon, addressing thousands of CDA members, said the current administration had been working and that to further revamp infrastructure in the state, there was the need to review that LUC law which had not been reviewed for the past 17 years.

Sulaimon stated that because the current administration listened to the people, that was why the LUC was reduced by 50 percent with lots of incentives attached, saying that it was not meant to impoverish the people.

According to him, in spite of the fact that the LUC had been reduced, government had made room for installment payment so that people could spread their payment at ease.

“For government to continue to deliver and upgrade infrastructure in the state, government needs money. Since the advent of this government, the value of properties has gone up. The government means well for the people, whatever issues you have, we will continue to engage you in dialogue,” he said.

One of CDA members, Mr. Alabi Agbaje, from Oshodi Isolo council, who spoke during a stakeholder’s meeting in Ikeja, held by the office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Communities and Communications, expressed joy on behalf of his community, saying, “The 50 per cent reduction has brought a form of relief to us. We are really happy over this. We urge government to always and thoroughly, carry residents along in policy formulation and implementation to avoid misunderstanding and unnecessary rancor often experienced as a result of communication gab.

“We are mostly grateful, particularly for the waiver granted pensioners. This is responsive governance.”