Delta Assembly approves N3bn facility for Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA —Delta State House of Assembly has ratified a Short-Term Certificate Discount Facility of N3 billion in favour of two major contractors working for the state government, CCC Construction Nigeria Limited and Setraco NigeriaLlimited as requested by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The facility is in the sum of N1.5 billion each to be repaid in six months through the issuance of an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order from the state government’s FAAC account in Zenith Bank Plc.

Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who at plenary read out the content of the letter, which conveyed the request of the governor told newsmen that “the speedy ratification of the request reaffirmed the commitment of the state legislature at ensuring speedy and unhindered execution of people’s oriented projects embarked upon by the state government.

“Governor Okowa has respect for the rule of law. The fiscal responsibility law of the state stipulates that such approval must be ratified by the Delta State House of Assembly.

“The governor has presented the request and the House speedily attended to it in line with our resolve to continue to synergize with the executive arm to promote good governance and development in the state.”