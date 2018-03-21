Dapchi: Mass abduction of girls shouldn’t have been allowed – Dogara

…says Reps ‘ll not tolerate further buck passing amongst security agencies

*commends Buhari for release

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Excited by the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has however said that the incident shouldn’t have been allowed to happen in the first place.

He also warned that the House of Representatives would not tolerate any more buck passing among the security agencies who should have been proactive to forestall the unhealthy episode which apparently was a sad reminder of the 2014 abduction of over 200 Chibok girls from Borno State.

In a statement by his spokesman, Hassan Turaki, Dogara commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the release of the Dapchi female students.

He said the President’s efforts to ensure that the girls were freed from captivity has yielded results with the hope of ending years of violent insurgency in the North East.

The Speaker therefore called for proactive steps to prevent a reoccurrence of the Dapchi incident.

He said: “We must remind all those concerned that mass abduction of innocent schoolgirls should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.

“While we await the outcome of the investigation by the House Ad hoc Committee, the House of Representatives will not accept any further excuses or buck passing between the various security agencies.”

Dogara noted that intelligence gathering must be strengthened to prevent attacks before they occur.

While commiserating with the released girls, their parents and families for the ordeal they went through, the speaker gave assurances of the House of Representatives’ readiness to continue to promote the security of lives and properties of Nigerians working in concert with the Executive.

He added that efforts should be intensified to free the remaining Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls and indeed all those in captivity.