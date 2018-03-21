Breaking News
Breaking: Dapchi girls have been brought back – parents

By Ndahi Marama:::  Parents of the 110 school girls of the Government Girls Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state who were abducted over a month ago have said that the Dapchi girls have been brought back.

Parents go through list of 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from Government Girls Technical College at Dapchi town in northern Nigerian on February 28, 2018.
Nigeria’s government on March 1 said it had set up a committee to establish how Boko Haram jihadists managed to kidnap 110 girls from their school in the country’s remote northeast. Members of the militant Islamist group stormed the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe state, on February 19, nearly four years after a similar mass abduction in Chibok, Borno state. / AFP PHOTO

Two parents told AFP on Wednesday about the return of the students to Dapchi saying: “The Dapchi girls have been brought back. They were brought in nine vehicles and dropped outside the school at about 8:00 am (0700 GMT),” said Bashir Manzo, who heads a group set up to support parents whose children were abducted.

Although, out of the number, 5 of the abducted girls are yet to be found, posing fears whether they are alive or dead.

Confirming the release of the Dapchi girls to Vanguard, Abdullahi Kawi the father of Aisha Abdullahi of JSS 2 said his friend called him to confirm that one of the girls was dropped at Gumsa yesterday night while the others who were on their way to Dapchi arrived this morning (today).

Also Mustapha Mohammed Dapchi, Vice Chairman, Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Yobe State Chapter, whose house is located around the school said “I saw them dropped at the town’s motor park and the people who brought them told them to go back to
their respective houses”.

A phone call to the Principal, Hajiya Adama could not go through as her phone was busy and our text message to her was not acknowledged.

Already, security operatives have barricaded the major road leading Dapchi, leaving motorists and passengers stranded. Another source said.

Details later.


