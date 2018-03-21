Dapchi girls: BBOG to interrogate return of school girls

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Bring Back Our Girls BBOG movement has expressed pleasure at the return of the abducted Dapchi school girls but said it would interrogate the circumstances surrounding the entire incident.

The BBOG in a statement by its spokesman, Sesugh Akume said; “The #BringBackOurGirls movement has been made aware of the cheering news of the return of our missing Dapchi girls. Our movement has confirmed this to be true and the accurate position of things.

“Reports say that five of them may have passed on, and one is still held back. This we are not yet able to fully verify.

“Our immense pleasure at the return of most of our Dapchi girls on this 30th day of their captivity notwithstanding, the 14 questions we posed to the Government of Nigeria still stand, as well as our notice to commence legal action.

“The circumstances of this return shall also be interrogated. We shall be communicating further as we gain more clarity on what transpired and what is going on”.