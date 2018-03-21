Customs intercepts 2,200 cartons of tomato paste

By Godwin Oritse

THE Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service has seized over 2,200 cartons of tomato paste among other prohibited items, in its anti-smuggling onslaught against smugglers.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Mr. Taupenyg Selchang, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed, attributed the seizure to new operational strategies adopted by the command.

Aliyu also said that besides the seizure of the tomato paste, the truck conveying the items was also impounded and the driver arrested.

His words: “The rack down on the activities of deviant smugglers who have refused to heed to the clarion call of the command to desist from cross-border crimes, through sensitisation and creation of awareness on various platforms, has commenced.

“The operatives of the command’s enforcement unit acting promptly on classified information made the seizure along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on February 12.

“About 63 front and backlight of used spare parts (light accessories) were also intercepted on March 11 in a Siena bus with number plates KRO 530 EP along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“The goods with DPV of over N6 million were all deposited in the government warehouse of the command.

The command added that it had generated 1,079,024,870.11 in the first two months of 2018 from the expected 1,350,215,656.