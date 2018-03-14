Complaints greet migration of NPF into IPPIS

…No policeman protested over migration to IPPIS — FPPRO

By Evelyn Usman

lagos—THE migration of the Nigeria Police Force into Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, a federal Government’s reform initiative conceived to transform the Nigerian Public Service and make it more efficient and effective in service delivery, is gradually taking its toll on the Force owing to an unprecedented crowd at its Mechanised Salary Sections, MSS across its states command.

As at yesterday, policemen, among who were those yet to receive their February salaries and those with complaints on deductions in their salaries, thronged the MSS offices across Police Commands to lodge their complaints.

In a switch response, the Police High Command advised members of the public not to panic over the presence of the policemen, clarifying that it was not a protest as initially insinuated by a section of the public.

Recall that in August 2017, eight states Police commands: Nasarawa, Kebbi, Gombe, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Abia and Ogun states were selected as the pilot commands that migrated to the IPPIS platform for payment of monthly salary to police personnel.

The exercise, which was anchored by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, OAGF, Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission was aimed at identify and weeding out policemen that have either retired or died, and those without genuine documents, as well as duplicated names, with a view to having a clean payroll for the Nigeria Police Force.

Vanguard however observed that most policemen seemed to still be in the dark on the new initiative, as they raised objections over what they described as ‘ unhealthy deductions’ in their salaries.