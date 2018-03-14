Compatibility, portability shapes competition in Laptop market

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Laptop producers are now positioning their brands based on product innovation and repackaging against the backdrop of rising concern over compatibility, size and storage capacity (Solid State Drive) SSD.

SSD is a storage application that is 10 times faster than Hard Disk Drive, HDD. Laptops with SSD are also costlier than those with HDD.

The manufacturers’ concerns have to do with hardware and software technology, as well as the operating system.

The concerns have prompted laptop manufacturers to improve on different product sizes and repackaging to address the need for product value delivery.

The manufacturers are also focusing on design, processor and storage (hard Disk) capacity, screen size, Giga bite, GB of Random Access Memory, RAM, graphics memory, ChromeOS, battery backup.

Other focuses are on touch screen and windows technology, inbuilt fingerprint reader, solid aluminium build, and High Definition, HD resolution display.

The manufacturers are also focused on opening after sales service centres for future repairs and maintenance.

Product innovation and segmentation taking place in the market have also forced some manufacturers to play at the niche market.

This, however, has led to product segmentation into various sizes. The demand for the products is said to be rising as a result of increasing population of consumers who are tech savvy, and willing to explore the world through the internet, operate their offices from their laptop and do several other amazing things. Vanguard Companies & Market, C&M findings show that the market is dominated by six major players: Hewlett-Packard, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Asus, Samsung and Acer. Together these brands hold majority share in the market.

However, Lenovo and HP lead the pack as the biggest computer and laptop manufacturers.

MSI, Microsoft, Toshiba and LG are also contenders for market share. However, they all build high-end products (except for Toshiba that also produces lower-cost laptops).

All the major brands, with the exception of Apple, build a wide range of products, from cheap budget laptops, mid-range notebooks to high-end laptops.

However, the finding showed that some of the models are not for all (especially for budget consumers) as some of them carry a substantial costly price tag. C&M findings also show that trying to find the best laptop can be complicated. Not because there are so few, but because there are so many top-of-the-line options in the market.

Consumers’ reaction

A consumer, Innocent Daniel said: Apple is a design hero and class apart, “When it comes to best laptop brands that know how to innovate and change the game, Apple stands foremost among them all. They have essentially revolutionized the industry with their products. Apple laptops are renowned for their quality and come with ease of use features. The overall design tends to be excellent and elegant, which is the main feature of Apple machines.

Apple MacBook Pro is the best laptop you can purchase from Apple right now. It has a thinner body and comes in two different sizes as 13 and 15 inches with and without Touch Bar.

This is a base version that comes with 8GB of RAM and Intel Core i5 Processor inside. You also get 256GB of SSD storage in the package. The MacBook Pro device focuses on performance. It comes with a 13-Inches Screen, which is optimal for all activities. If you are someone who is into video editing, graphics-based apps, Apple MacBook Pro is good for you.

Mike Ehime, a Computer Science student of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, said: “Dell is an unbelievable performance and services computer. If you are a true Windows lover and want a perfect brand of a laptop which has unbelievable performance and supplies quality after-sale services then Dell comes first. Dell XPS 13 is perhaps the flagship device from Dell you can count on. Inside the system, you will spot Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage. As you can guess, XPS 13 runs on Windows 10.

A consumer, Benjamin Johnson said: “Besides tech specs, the main differences between laptops are things like the operating system, bundled software, longevity, build quality, and so on. Every brand has its own track record when it comes to these aspects.”

Alex Mobolaji, another consumer, said: “I have had experience, I do not choose a laptop solely on the brand name, but knowing a brand will help you start your search or confirm you choice

Distributors speak

A distributor, Eugene Egenonu, Managing Director, Throst Associates, Ikeja, Lagos said most of the computers are of high quality. “Some are fantastic all-rounder, some simply productive, some for the professionals and some for portability and reputation in hand. While others are for all budget, and some redefined for gaming experience

Another distributor Emeka Emeribe of Jazy Computers stated: “Of course, choosing a laptop has much more to do than only the brand, but not all brands are equal. Even if you buy a laptop from one of the best laptop brands, it does not mean it’s going to be a good one. Brand is not everything. Make sure you research the model itself. As it is with cars and pretty much everything, quality and value will vary within the same brand. Make sure you review the quality and features of the model you are buying.”