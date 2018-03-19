Breaking News
Translate

Chelsea’s Victor Moses under fire for recent poor showing

On 10:27 amIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea forward and Nigerian international Victor Moses has come under serious criticism from fans who believe he has not impressed for sometime now.

Chelsea's Victor Moses under fire recent poor showing
Victor Moses

Moses who played a key role last season as Chelsea won the Premier League has been a shadow of himself managing just two goals and one assist this term.

Read Also: Three Eagles for FA Cup Q/Final showdown

With competition from Davide Zappacosta, a section expected Victor Moses to up his game to enable him pin down a place as one of the starters but his recent showing leaves a lot to be desired

See how some fans are reacting below…


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.